VFW honors public service officers

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Harris-Fraley Post 131 in Lincoln has named local winners of this year’s public service awards.

The winners are Mathew Jacobsen, EMT and paramedic with Lincoln Fire and Rescue; Jay Denzin, law enforcement officer with the Lincoln Police Department; and Jason Klipfel, firefighter with the Lincoln Fire Department.

Hopefully you will never need them, but if you have a fire, a crime against you, an accident or a medical emergency, you would want the best.

“I feel that Lincoln has the best-trained people to fill these needs, and VFW Post 131 is very proud to recognize Lincoln’s public service employees," said VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton.

For more information about the VFW or to join, visit www.vfw.org.

