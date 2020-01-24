VFW Auxiliary 131 offers Patriotic Art Scholarship Contest

VFW Auxiliary Harris Fraley #131 offers the annual Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
Local students in grades 9-12 can compete for $31,000 in national scholarships. Students must submit an original two- or three-dimensional artwork. Digital art, photography and jewelry are not accepted. The entry must have been completed during the current 2019-2020 school year, and the application must include a teacher or supervising adult’s signature.
Students begin by competing at the local VFW Auxiliary level. The first-place winner from each Auxiliary advances to district competition (if applicable) with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first-place winners compete for their share of $31,000 in national awards, and the national first- place winner is awarded a $15,000 scholarship. National first- through eighth-place winners are featured in VFW Auxiliary Magazine and on the VFW Auxiliary website.
All state winning entries will be displayed and judged at the VFW Auxiliary National Convention July 18-23 in Reno, Nevada.
The VFW Auxiliary started this contest in 1979 to recognize up-and-coming artists and encourage patriotism in youth. Approximately 4,000 students participate each year. In addition to $31,000 in national scholarships, local and state VFW Auxiliaries throughout the nation award more than $140,000 in Patriotic Art scholarships every year.
Student entries must be submitted to VFW Auxiliary Harris Fraley #131 by March 31. Interested students, parents and teachers should contact Katrena Anton at 402-304-8985 or at mskann@earthlink.net for more information.
To download an application form and see the 2019 winners, visit https://vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.