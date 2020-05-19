VFW Auxiliary installs officers

The Harris Fraley VFW Auxiliary to Post 131 installed officers May 12. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing was necessary, so the installation took place on a Gateway Mall shopping center parking lot.
New officers for 2020-21 are Katrene Anton, president; Jane Nelson, senior vice president; Joan Penn, junior vice president; Synthia Stanosheck, secretary; Terrie Hultquist, treasurer; Margaret Napierkowski, chaplain; Peggy Fedler, conductress; DeLores Bechtolt, guard; Eileen Rich, three-year trustee; Jane Nelson, two-year trustee; and Debra Lambrecht, one-year trustee.
The Auxiliary provides members an opportunity to honor and give back to all who have served, and who are serving, our nation. The VFW Auxiliary's tagline is "Unwavering Support for Uncommon Heroes." For nearly 100 years, VFW Auxiliary 131 has supported the Veterans of Foreign Wars, serving veterans and their families, active-duty military and their families, and spreading patriotism.
