VFW announces Voice of Democracy scholarship winners

VFW Harris-Fraley Post 131 and its Auxiliary have named Andreas E. Huscher, an 11th-grade student at East High School, winner of the 2019-2020 Voice of Democracy Scholarship program.

Malcolm High School freshman Diamond F. Sedlak finished second, and Malcolm senior Samantha M. Ridder was third.

“The Voice of Democracy competition provides high school students with the opportunity to speak out on freedom and democracy,” said VFW Post 131 Commander Tony Anton. “The program has been popular and successful since it’s beginning in 1947, and we’re proud to keep offering it to America’s young people.”

The Voice of Democracy is a worldwide audio-essay competition that requires entrants to write and record a 3- to 5-minute essay on a patriotic theme. “What Makes America Great” was this year’s theme.

