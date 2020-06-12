VFW announces VOD $30K scholarship competition

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Commander Tony Anton of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Harris-Fraley Post 131, has announced the start of this year’s VFW’s Voice of Democracy Scholarship competition. Local high school and home school students in grades 9-12 can compete for thousands of dollars in scholarships and a trip to Washington, D.C.

Students must write and record a 3- to 5-minute essay on the theme “Is This the Country the Founders Envisioned?” and present their recording on an audio CD or a flash drive, a typed essay and a completed entry form to their local VFW Post by Oct. 31.

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Then post winners compete at the district level, with the winner advancing to the state competition.

All state first-place winners receive a four-day trip to Washington, D.C. and the chance to compete for their share of more than $150,000 in scholarships. The first-place winner receives a $30,000 college scholarship. Shruthi Kumar, sponsored by VFW Post 1581 in Omaha, was the 2020 national Voice of Democracy winner.