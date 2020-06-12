VFW announces Patriot's Pen essay contest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the U.S., Harris-Fraley Post 131, has announced the VFW’s annual Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition.

Middle school and home school students in grades 6-8 in this area will compete to win thousands of dollars in national awards.

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, by composing a 300- to 400-word patriotic themed essay. The theme for the 2020-2021 competition is “What is Patriotism to Me?”

Students begin by competing at the local post level. Post winners advance to district competition, with district winners advancing to the state competition. State first place winners compete for their share of thousands of dollars in awards, and the national first place winner is awarded $5,000 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

Deadline for student entries is Oct. 31, Interested students and teachers should contact the Patriot’s Pen chairman at VFW Post 131 at 402-304-8543 or mskann@earthlink.net for more information.

For additional details, visit www.vfw.org/PatriotsPen.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0