VFW announces Patriot’s Pen essay contest winners

The Harris Fraley Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131 and its Auxiliary have announced that Tristen Christopher Boehle, a seventh-grader at Malcolm Junior High School, won the 2019-2020 Patriot's Pen youth essay contest.

Eighth-graders Anna C. Schweitzer, Jhordyn T. Kirkpatrick and Camry E. Sehi finished second, third and fourth, respectively. All are students at Malcolm.

The students wrote their winning essays based on this year’s theme, “What Makes America Great."

The VFW enacted the Patriot’s Pen youth essay competition in 1995 to encourage young minds to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society, while improving their writing skills.

The contest is a worldwide competition that gives students in grades 6-8 the opportunity to write a 300- to 400-word theme-based essay expressing their views on democracy while competing for awards and prizes.

The VFW of the U.S. is the nation's largest and oldest major war veterans organization. For more information or to join, visit VFW.org.

