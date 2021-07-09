VFW and Girl Scouts participate in Uncle Sam Jam

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and the American Legion Riders, all of Lincoln, provided an Honor Guard for Girl Scout Troops 20811 and 20653, also of Lincoln, July 3 during the Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake Park.

AM/FM Band members completed their second session at 8:30 p.m., which was followed by the National Anthem, and then by Taps played by the Honor Guard.

The Girl Scouts then lowered, folded and retired the American Flag that was flying over the island at Oak Lake Park. The rest of the Uncle Sam Jam activities continued, including the spectacular fireworks display.

