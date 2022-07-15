VFW and Boy Scouts participate in Uncle Sam Jam

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 131, Post 3606 and American Legion Riders, all of Lincoln, provided an Honor Guard for members of Boy Scout Troops 8, 16 and 45, also all of Lincoln, July 3 at the Uncle Sam Jam at Oak Lake Park.

The band completed its second session at 8:30 p.m., then played the National Anthem, which was followed by Taps played by the Honor Guard. The Boy Scouts then lowered, folded and retired the American flag.

The rest of the Uncle Sam Jam activities followed, including the spectacular fireworks display.