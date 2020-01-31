Veterans writing program begins Feb 8

Veterans and active duty military personnel in Lincoln and surrounding communities are invited to attend Nebraska Warrior Writers, a free seven-week writing workshop that begins Saturday, Feb. 8, at 9 a.m. in the Lincoln VA Auditorium, 600 S. 70th St.

This workshop is presented by Humanities Nebraska, the Nebraska Writing Project and the Veterans Administration. It is funded in part by the Cooper Foundation.

The group will meet for seven Saturday morning sessions. Facilitated by professional writing instructors, Nebraska Warrior Writers helps participants develop the skills and understanding they need to write any genre they like. In recent sessions held in Grand Island, Lincoln and Omaha, participants produced fiction, poetry, memoirs, essays and songs.

No previous writing experience is necessary. The workshop is designed to help vets and active duty military personnel learn to generate ideas and revise and edit their work. Opportunities for publishing and public readings are also addressed during the program.

There is no obligation, and participants can attend as many or as few sessions as they like. Interested veterans and active duty military personnel can sign up for the Lincoln workshops by contacting Tom Seib at tom.seib555@gmail.com or 402-440-9296. For more information, visit NEWarriorWriters.org.