JetSplash Car Wash locations in Lincoln will provide free car washes to veterans and current military service personnel on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11. Car washes will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all JetSplash locations.
The free washes are given to recognize former and current personnel serving in the armed forces. Veterans will be given the $9 wash for free. For more information, see JetSplash.com or call 402-290-3251.