Veterans Freedom Music Festival to include Flag Day drive-through parade

The Seniors Foundation will spotlight the many services of Aging Partners when it joins forces with the Veterans Freedom Music Festival for a drive-through Flag Day Parade from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 13 on the Veterans Affairs campus, 600 S. 70th St.

“It will be a safe, stay-in-your-car event that will celebrate our veterans and educate the public on the many services of Aging Partners,” said Gina Cotton, executive director of the Seniors Foundation, which raises funds for Aging Partners services.

Informational signage will be placed along the route, and patriotic music is planned for the occasion, said Cotton. Participants will be able to tune in through their car radio.

Admission to the event will be free; donations will be accepted. Sponsorship support is expected to buoy the fundraising effort, with all funds earmarked to support the work of Aging Partners.

The parade date falls on the eve of the official Flag Day this year.

In lieu of luncheon