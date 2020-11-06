Veterans Day concert at Lied Center Nov. 15

The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will perform a Veterans Day concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.
The 50-minute concert will include patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member concert band.
The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and available at www.liedcenter.org or by calling the Lied Center Box Office at 402-472-4747. Space is limited due to directed health measures.
The 43rd Army Band is under the command of Warrant Officer Paul Kenney. The band comprises citizen soldiers who bring a variety of skills, talents and longevity to the unit. The average years of service of the senior non-commissioned officer staff is in excess of 30.
This group meets one weekend a month and 15 days during the summer to rehearse and fulfill military training requirements. The 43rd Army Band consists of the concert band; Sierra Niner, a rock/pop group; Heartland Revival, country/bluegrass; the Black Hawk Brass Band; and the Sharpshooter Winds, a small wind ensemble.
Created in 1924 in Crete, Nebraska, the band’s mission is to provide musical entertainment for the morale of soldiers and to support local communities. As musical ambassadors of the Nebraska National Guard, the 43rd Army Band represents the National Guard at a variety of civilian and official military functions throughout Nebraska performing at parades, concerts and political inaugurations.
For annual training, the 43rd Army Band either trains on an active duty base or supports local communities and recruiters by performing concert tours throughout Nebraska. The band has also performed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky; the West Point Military Academy, New York; Fort Sam Houston, Texas; Fort Monroe, Virginia; Tompkins Barracks, Germany; and Schofield Barracks, Hawaii.
The Colonel George S. Howard Citation of Musical Excellence, which is awarded by the John Philip Sousa Foundation, is an annual international competition for active duty and reserve component bands. Military bands can submit application for this citation every three years. The 43rd Army Band leads all active and reserve component bands by receiving nine consecutive citations spanning 27 years of musical excellence.
Other awards presented to the 43rd Army Band include: the Chief of Staff, Army Supply Excellence Award; the Colonel Don Hatten Award for Supply Excellence; the Army National Guard Bureau Superior Unit Award; the Eisenhower Most Outstanding Company Trophy; and the National Guard Bureau John J. Pershing Trophy.
