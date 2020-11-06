Veterans Day concert at Lied Center Nov. 15

The 43rd Army Band of the Nebraska National Guard will perform a Veterans Day concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 at the Lied Center for Performing Arts, 301 N. 12th St.

The 50-minute concert will include patriotic selections, marches and popular music performed by the 37-member concert band.

The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required and available at www.liedcenter.org or by calling the Lied Center Box Office at 402-472-4747. Space is limited due to directed health measures.

The 43rd Army Band is under the command of Warrant Officer Paul Kenney. The band comprises citizen soldiers who bring a variety of skills, talents and longevity to the unit. The average years of service of the senior non-commissioned officer staff is in excess of 30.

This group meets one weekend a month and 15 days during the summer to rehearse and fulfill military training requirements. The 43rd Army Band consists of the concert band; Sierra Niner, a rock/pop group; Heartland Revival, country/bluegrass; the Black Hawk Brass Band; and the Sharpshooter Winds, a small wind ensemble.