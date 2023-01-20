 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans Buddy Check event Sunday

Buddy Check, a monthly social gathering of veterans dedicated to reducing and eliminating veteran suicide, will take place Sunday from 7-9 p.m. at Bagels & Joe, 215 N. 14th St. (located inside the Foundry Building at 1340 P St.).

Veterans Advisory Group members gather with veterans and their significant others to continue their service to each other. The VAG supplies beverages and snacks in a casual gathering for support and fellowship.

For more information, contact Bruce Trautwein, Veterans Advisory Group, at brucon11@zitomedia.net.

