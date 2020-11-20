Variable Shamble format a hit for LSMGL Fun Day

The Lincoln Senior Men's Golf League's Oct. 21 Mixer Fun Day at the Pioneers Golf Course had a smaller field of 67 golfers on a cool day, but they enjoyed a fast-paced round utilizing a novel format by Fun Day manager Veryl Jessen.

Each player received 60% of his handicap, and after the best drive was chosen from the group, each golfer played his own ball to completion of the hole. One net score was used on the six hardest holes, two were used on the six middle handicap holes, and three were used on the six easiest holes.

Pin prizes were awarded on hole 7 for closest to the pin and hole 18 for the longest putt. Phil Haar and Myron Thoreson won those, respectively. The LSMGL thanks Editor Mark Schwaninger and the Neighborhood Extra for publishing the league’s results and pictures through the season.

WINNERS:

Red Flight-First place, score 113-James Johnson, Don Davies, Randy Evans and Pat Swift; second place, score 115-Dave Pauling, Jeff Kuhlmann, Bob Hoelscher and Eduardo Fuenzalida; third place, score 116-Bill Allen, Tom Jensen, Larry Peach and Roger Coleman.

White Flight-First place, score 114-Bill Nelson, Greg Hinkle, Darrel Kinnan and Pete Kalnins; second place, score 121-Bill Howard, Bruce Liesveld, Bob Swan and Bob Coleman; third place, score 122-Tom Storz, Jay Sveen, Kent Davenport and Ed Banks.

