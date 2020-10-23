Vander Woude receives October Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Amy Vander Woude of Lincoln as winner of the October “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

Amy has been involved with the Explorers 4-H Club since it began 11 years ago, first as a parent volunteer, then assistant leader and now as leader. The last couple of years, she has helped her club with community service projects such as creating cards for the VA Clinic or donating books to a local home for children.

“I enjoy seeing and facilitating the growth and development in our youth, not only in my own club, but in those that I interact with each year during the fair as well as in the community,” Vander Woude says. “I am proud of the values that 4-H kids exhibit all through the year. To me, that is more important than any ribbon they receive.

"I also love that I am continually learning through projects that interest our club members," she adds. "I enjoy watching a 4-H member try something new and really find success or learn from their experience. I’ve also found that the adult relationships provided through volunteering have been both fun and meaningful.”

