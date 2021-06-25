Vander Woude earns Eagle Scout rank

Tyler Vander Woude, 18, a 2021 Lincoln Southeast High School graduate who plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln this fall, celebrated achieving his Eagle Scout rank June 19 at Spring Creek Acres.

For Tyler's service project, which was completed last fall, he led a team that enhanced the gardens at Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach. Team members moved and placed a path of stones through the main garden walkway, contained a strawberry bed, built and planted flowerbeds and painted a picket fence depicting the four seasons.

The goal was to help prepare for the celebration of Matt Talbot's new "Bold Hope" mural last September.

Tyler is the son of Amy and Eric Vander Woude. He is in Boy Scouts Troop 22. Scoutmaster is Aaron Meints.

