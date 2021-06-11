Vacha named executive director of History Nebraska Foundation

The History Nebraska Foundation Board has selected Tyler Vacha of Lyons, Nebraska, as the inaugural executive director of the recently formed Foundation.

Vacha brings nearly 15 years of experience in leading multi-channel fundraising initiatives. He most recently served as director of corporate and foundation relations for Northeast Community College, where he helped secure more than $20 million for the college’s capital campaigns, educational programming and scholarships.

Vacha holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Buena Vista University and a Graduate Certificate in Nonprofit Management from the University of South Dakota. Previous roles included serving as director of development, operations and engagement for the Center for Rural Affairs and Chapter, and membership director for Farm Safety 4 Just Kids.

In addition, Vacha has aided in founding the Nebraska Civic Engagement Table, serving as the inaugural board secretary.

“I am thrilled to be able to lead and build the History Nebraska Foundation as its first executive director,” Vacha said. “I look forward to working with individuals, businesses, corporations and foundations across the state to protect and preserve our shared history as Nebraskans.”

The History Nebraska Foundation was established in 2020 as a nonprofit under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal revenue code. The Foundation’s mission is to provide support and promote History Nebraska and its mission to “collect, preserve, and open to all, the histories we share.”

