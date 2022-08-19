Have you ever gone on vacation and realized that coming back home gives a new perspective? Over the last number of years, my wife and I have spent time driving through neighborhoods while on vacation where the “real people” live – the average, everyday neighborhood.

We see houses of all shapes and sizes, and in all conditions; much like Lincoln. Some of the nuances that we have picked up on are materials used, building shapes, regional architecture, etc.

For instance, in New Mexico, much of the architecture continues to pull from traditional regional materials like adobe walls and clay tile roofs. Doorways and windows tend to have rounded tops. Colors match the surrounding landscape with some bright accents.

In Colorado, we have seen everything from recreations of Swiss chalets to contemporary, vinyl-sided multi-levels. Landscaping is the most notable difference. There are a lot more rock yards. Plants almost have to be native unless you want to spend half your life caring for them.

Eastern Idaho and western Wyoming, especially in the Teton Valley and Jackson Hole area, seems to be about modern architecture spiced up with the log cabin look. Your average homes tend to be smaller but still incorporate a lot of wood and decorative steel siding materials. Most roofs are metal so that the snow will slide off easily.

Some of the things that remain consistent throughout our travels in these areas may not surprise you. While we think about big, wide-open spaces in the West and Southwest, most people live in dense neighborhoods that combine single-family dwellings with multi-family dwellings, apartment buildings and businesses.

This is very much like Lincoln. We also have been noticing a lot of urban infill projects and a lot of multi-use buildings (commercial and residential) especially near downtown areas. We have also noticed that every city has a concern for using land for its highest and best use.

As we wrap up our summer vacations, we like to reflect on the perspective we gain by traveling our country. What’s different, what’s the same? We see some of each, and we bring that home with us to make us better Realtors for you.

Russ Meyer, Managing Broker, 402-310-8262.