‘Vacation with Friends’ concert at UNL Jan. 30

Join University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music soprano Jamie Reimer and friends for "Vacation with Friends," a cure to the midwinter blues, on Thursday, Jan. 30 at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall, 1113 R St.
Featuring UNL professors David Neely (violin), John Bailey (flute), William McMullen (oboe) and guest artists Stacie Haneline (piano) and clarinetist Emily McIvor (clarinet), you will travel around the world in one hour of delightful music. Visit Schubert’s elegant Austria, the folk tradition of Ireland, the haunting poetry of China, the fiery passion of Mexico and the witty humor of the USA.
Passports not required! The performance is free and open to the public.