Usual suspects top LSMGL Woodland Hills Scramble event

The Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League’s Oct. 5 Fun Day event at Woodland Hills golf course in Eagle, Nebraska, was originally scheduled as a Mixer. But with further complications of the COVID-19 pandemic, the league changed it to a U-Pik to ensure a full field.

The Scramble format and move to the gold tees for everyone provided an opportunity for previous winners to rise to the top once more. The seniors once again experienced high winds as in the previous two events, but that did not seem to affect scores.

Pin prizes were awarded on No. 9 for longest putt and on No. 18 for closest to the pin with the second shot, with Kent Davenport and Randy Evans winning those, respectively. Another Fun Day was held that week on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at Eagle Hills in Papillion.

Winners:

Flight A-First place, score 54-Pat Swift, Robert James, James Johnson and Neil Steiner; second place, score 56-John Tritt, Bob Rauner, Jerry Petersen and Rick Owens; third place, score 58-Rich Robinson, Nick McElvain, Monty Fredrickson and Bill Foster.