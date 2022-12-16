UScellular gives $5K in equipment, supplies and food to City Mission

The holidays are about connecting with friends and family. UScellular is nourishing those connections by enabling communities to share a meal with the ones they love.

During a visit last Wednesday, UScellular donated $5,000 worth of kitchen equipment, holiday party supplies and nonperishable food items to People’s City Mission. The kitchen equipment includes two new commercial deep fryers.

Earlier this week, UScellular also provided nonperishable food items to Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach in Lincoln.

People’s City Mission provides services to the community through its men’s and family shelters. These services include daily meals to shelter tenants. UScellular’s donation will benefit more than 300 people in need of meals.

“People’s City Mission does so much for the community, so we wanted to fulfill their wish list and help them deliver the much-needed support they provide throughout Lincoln,” said Jordan Darensbourg, UScellular’s retail store manager in Lincoln. “Food has the power to connect people. We believe every family deserves to come together, strengthen ties and make memories this time of year.”

This holiday season, UScellular will provide food banks, pantries and shelters with supplies and has a goal to support more than 135 organizations across the country. UScellular retail stores also will collect donations for local food-focused nonprofits. For more information, visit newsroom.uscellular.com/nourishing-connections.

Since 2009, UScellular has donated more than $22.6 million along with experiences and technology items to nonprofit organizations across the country. For more information about the company’s community involvement, go to newsroom.uscellular.com/community.