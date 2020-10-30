Unusual warm October day greets LSMGL at Eagle Hills

Papillion has become a favorite stop for the Lincoln Senior Men’s Golf League Fun Days, offering both Eagle Hills and Tara Hills golf courses.

The U-Pik Scramble event on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at Eagle Hills had a large field of 112 golfers in three flights with nine four-man teams in flights A and B, and 10 teams in flight C. The gold tees for the B and C flights provided some relief on a few holes, but flight A certainly was challenged from the white tees.

Randy Abbott won the pin prize for longest putt on hole No. 9, and Gary DeBoer won the prize for closest second shot on No. 17. The next event was the last U-Pik at Hillcrest Country Club Oct. 12.

WINNERS:

Flight A-First place, score 58-Jerry Petersen, John Tritt, John Eshlemen and Rick Owens; second place, score 60-Mike Abbott, Randy Abbott, Larry Roach and Monte Rasmussen; third place, score 62-James Johnson, Pat Swift, Steve Ferris and Robert James.

Flight B-First place, score 61-Ron Cunningham, Ron Ruff, Larry Peach and Terry Johnson; second place, score 64-Clark Wells, Jim Haug, Al Hulbert and Bill Burbach; third place, score 64-Gary Mccown, Gary Hamilton, Verdell Schramm and Curt Snoberger.

Flight C-First place, score 64-Gary Deboer, Terry Blackman, Jerry Liess and Ron Mitchell; second place, score 66-Loy Forster, Bill Allen and Andy Anderson; third place, score 66-Jerry Brase, Craig Pope, Arnold Ehlers and Randy Stubbs.

