UNP hires new editor in chief

The University of Nebraska Press named Bridget Barry its new editor in chief effective Aug. 1. Barry had been interim editor in chief since March 2019.
“She has demonstrated her knowledge of the press, has continued her excellent acquisitions, and has fostered strong relationships with the other departments and department managers at the press,” said Donna Shear, director of UNP. “We are excited to see her continue her work in this new role.”
Barry has worked at UNP since 2005, beginning as an acquisitions assistant, and has been an acquiring editor in history, geography and environmental studies since 2012. She holds a master's degree in history from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.
“I am delighted to take on the role of editor in chief at the University of Nebraska Press," said Barry. "It has been a privilege to work with the press's staff and network of authors, series editors and supporters. I look forward to continuing these relationships and building on an already strong editorial program.”
About the University of Nebraska Press
Founded in 1941, the University of Nebraska Press is a nonprofit scholarly and general interest press that publishes 150 new titles annually under the Nebraska, Bison Books, Potomac Books and Backwaters Press imprints, and in partnership with the Jewish Publication Society along with 33 journals.
As the largest and most diversified press between Chicago and California, with more than 6,000 books in print, the University of Nebraska Press is best known for publishing works in Native studies, history, sports, anthropology, geography, American studies and cultural criticism, and creative works.
