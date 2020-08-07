UNP hires new editor in chief

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Nebraska Press named Bridget Barry its new editor in chief effective Aug. 1. Barry had been interim editor in chief since March 2019.

“She has demonstrated her knowledge of the press, has continued her excellent acquisitions, and has fostered strong relationships with the other departments and department managers at the press,” said Donna Shear, director of UNP. “We are excited to see her continue her work in this new role.”

Barry has worked at UNP since 2005, beginning as an acquisitions assistant, and has been an acquiring editor in history, geography and environmental studies since 2012. She holds a master's degree in history from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

“I am delighted to take on the role of editor in chief at the University of Nebraska Press," said Barry. "It has been a privilege to work with the press's staff and network of authors, series editors and supporters. I look forward to continuing these relationships and building on an already strong editorial program.”

