UNL World Percussion Ensembles perform March 17

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music World Percussion Ensembles, directed by Dr. Dave Hall, will present an eclectic evening of music from around the globe Tuesday, March 17 at 7:30 p.m. in Kimball Recital Hall.

Groups performing include the award-winning UNL Percussion Ensemble, Nebraska Steel and Steel PANguins steel drum bands, and the premiere of UNL’s Balinese Gamelan ensemble, directed by Dr. Lynne Elkins and Dr. Greg Simon.

And, since it’s on Saint Patrick’s Day, the evening will include traditional Irish music featuring guest bodhrán virtuoso Cara Wildman.

Tickets are $5 (adults) and $3 (students/seniors) at the door the night of the concert.