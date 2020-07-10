Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
For the eighth consecutive year, Lincoln’s Sunken Gardens, located on the southwest corner of 27th and D streets, will host Art in the Garden,…
Since Sept. 25, 1942, the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation has financially supported the state agency History Nebraska (HN), which…
Gallery 9, at 124 S. Ninth St., will present “Quarantini Creativity,” featuring new works by Mark Entzminger (turned wood), Jan Fox (encaustic…
The American Association for State and Local History (AASLH) has named History Nebraska winner of an Award of Excellence for the "Votes for Wo…
Dr. Deborah Turner -- a member of the League of Women Voters of Nebraska, which is headquartered in Lincoln -- was elected president of the Le…
Lincoln club traveled to central Nebraska each year since 1968
The Lincoln Municipal Band will give its annual summer concerts on Sunday evenings throughout the month of August. The concerts will be held f…