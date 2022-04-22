 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
UNL Women's Club elects officers

The University of Nebraska Women's Club met April 6 and elected officers for the 2022-2023 year. They are (front, from left) Karen Buckley, president; Marilynn Schnepf, president-elect; (back, from left) Tina Shrader, recording secretary; Joyce Besch, membership/third vice-president; Jessie Waller, co-treasurer; Nancy Weller, co-treasurer; and Anita Hall, newcomers/second vice-president. The UNL Women's Club was established in 1894. The club continues to provide scholarships to UNL students while providing friendship among members and service to UNL including donating to the Husker Food Pantry.

Husker News