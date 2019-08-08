{{featured_button_text}}
UNL Women's Club elects officers

Newly elected officers of the Executive Committee of the University of Nebraska Lincoln Women's Club for 2019-2020 are (back row, from left) Kelly Powell, president-elect; Debby Portnoy, second vice president; (front row, from left) Miriam McCormick, president; Marla Kraft, first vice president-membership; Eileen Carroll, treasurer; and Diane McCallister, recording secretary.

 COURTESY PHOTO
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

L Magazine editor

Mark Schwaninger is L magazine and Neighborhood Extra editor.

Load comments