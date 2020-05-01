UNL undergrad earns Boren Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cameron Azimi, a junior from Lincoln and a Southeast High School graduate, is one of three University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates who earned Boren scholarships to study critical languages.

The National Security Education Program is a major federal initiative designed to build a broader and more qualified pool of U.S. citizens with foreign language and international skills. NSEP’s Boren Awards program provides U.S. undergraduate and graduate students with significant funding to acquire language skills and experience in countries critical to the future security and stability of the nation.

In exchange for funding, Boren Award recipients agree to work in the federal government for at least one year. This year, NSEP received 784 undergraduate applications and funded 218.

Azimi is majoring in global studies and political science with minors in Spanish, human rights and humanitarian affairs, and national security studies. He is also a member of the University Honors Program. Azimi has been accepted into the Eurasian Regional Language Program in Tajikistan to study Persian.

As an Iranian-American, he is interested in cultural diplomacy and how it can improve the United States’ relationship with Iran. He plans to work for the Department of State after attending law school, where he plans to focus his studies on international and immigration law. During his time at Nebraska, Cameron has participated in Model United Nations, volunteered with Catholic Social Services as an English language tutor and served in the Residence Hall Association. He was recently inducted into the Black Masque Chapter of Mortar Board, a senior honorary society.

