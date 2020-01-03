UNL to offer adult piano lessons

To all adults who have always wanted to play the piano, University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music professor Dr. Brenda Wristen has something to say: "It’s never too late to learn."

With people living longer and having more leisure time, Wristen sees adults as good candidates to learn to play piano.

Consequently, Wristen, director of piano pedagogy and keyboard skills at UNL, is supervising “The Community Piano Experience.” The program offers group piano classes that will center on basic music reading and keyboarding skills.

Students who have never played the piano (or have forgotten their lessons from childhood!) will be enrolled in the Beginning class on Tuesday nights. Students with a basic knowledge of keyboard skills and note reading will be enrolled in the Intermediate class on Thursday nights. The Beginning class will begin Jan. 28 and end April 14 (excluding March 24). The Intermediate class will begin Jan. 30 and end April 26 (excluding March 26). Both classes will be taught by Paul Zeller, a doctoral candidate in piano performance at UNL.

The lessons have a maximum of 16 students and will be held in room 23-2 in Westbrook Music Building on UNL's city campus. Classes will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. each night.