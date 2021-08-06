UNL to offer adult piano lessons

To all adults who have always wanted to play the piano, Dr. Brenda Wristen, director of piano pedagogy and keyboard skills at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music, has something to say: "It’s never too late to learn."

Wristen supervises the Community Piano Experience. This program offers group piano classes that center on basic music reading and piano-playing skills.

Students who have never played the piano (or have forgotten their lessons from childhood!) will be enrolled in the beginning class on Tuesday evenings. Students with some established piano and music reading skills will be enrolled in the intermediate class on Thursday evenings. The beginning class will begin Sept. 14 and end Dec. 7 (excluding Oct. 18 and Nov. 23) and will be team-taught by Dr. Wristen and her UNL piano pedagogy student interns. The intermediate class will begin Sept. 16 and end Dec. 9 (excluding Oct. 21 and Nov. 25) and will be taught by Paul Zeller, assistant coordinator.

Each class will have a maximum of 16 students and will take place in the Westbrook Music Building on UNL's city campus. Classes will be held weekly from 5:30-7 p.m. each day.