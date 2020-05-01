UNL students win national architectural engineering awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln earned first place honors at the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) Architectural Engineering Institute (AEI) International Student Design Competition (ISDC) on April 22 in the Building Integration and Mechanical Systems Design categories.

The UNL team placed second in Structural Systems Design category and also won an award for Outstanding Achievement in Innovation.

Typically held in person, AEI held this year’s competition and awards ceremony virtually due the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines to avoid large gatherings.

Each year, the AEI International Student Design Competition attracts top architectural engineering undergraduate and graduate students from leading academic institutions that offer architectural engineering degrees. The goal is to provide a unique venue for students to showcase their architectural engineering knowledge and skills. The competition encourages collaboration, research, innovation and peer review.

“In a particularly unique competition to years past, the student teams demonstrated their passion and ingenuity virtually, a first for the ISDC,” said Jonathan U. Dougherty, PhD, chair of the AEI International Student Design Competition.

Projects were judged in building integration, and in one or more of the following four categories: structural systems, mechanical systems, electrical systems and construction.

