UNL students earn Gilman scholarships for education abroad

Five University of Nebraska-Lincoln undergraduates from Lincoln have earned the Benjamin A. Gilman International Scholarship to support credit-bearing study abroad, internship abroad or virtual international opportunities between Dec. 1, 2020, and Oct. 31, 2021.

The Gilman is a nationally competitive scholarship awarded twice a year by the U.S. Department of State's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and administered by the Institute of International Education. Students may apply several months in advance of their program, allowing them to finalize plans for their education abroad with the reassurance of funding.

The Gilman scholarship supports underrepresented undergraduates who might not otherwise participate due to financial constraints, and aims to encourage students to study and intern in a diverse array of countries and to study languages -- especially critical need languages.

Gilman Scholars receive up to $5,000 to apply toward program costs and may receive up to an additional $3,000 to study a critical language.