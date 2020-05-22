UNL students awarded distinguished artist/scholar awards

The Glenn Korff Distinguished Undergraduate and Graduate Artist/Scholar Awards were recently awarded as part of the Glenn Korff School of Music Honors Day Convocation in a virtual, online celebration.
Intended to recognize and reward excellence in performance and/or scholarship in the Glenn Korff School of Music, winners of these prestigious awards for 2020-21 are: Undergraduate, Maren Schuttler; and Graduate, Rebecca Nederhiser.
Schuttler is a junior double major in Dance and Elementary Education.
Nederhiser serves as associate conductor to the Nebraska Symphony Orchestra (UNL) and co-conductor of the Campus Orchestra.
Her past positions have included associate conductor of the Central Washington Symphony Orchestra (CWSO) and apprentice conductor to the Wenatchee Valley Symphony Orchestra (WCSO).
Known for her collaborative spirit, Nederhiser has created unique orchestral experiences for performers and audiences alike. In 2017-18, she partnered with the Central Washington Dance Academy and Central Washington Dance Ensemble, conducting performances of the Nutcracker and Pulcinella Suite. In 2019, she led performances of Arnold Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire, leading to the formation of the ensemble, the Lincoln Chamber Society.
Recently awarded a Hixson-Lied grant, Nederhiser will embark on an original choreographic interpretation of Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring Suite, featuring members of the UNL school of music and dance department.
Other awards and recognitions included:
Edith Kern Sandfort Memorial Scholarship (Music Education) – Katy Dwiggins;
Ida M. Vreeland Awards in Music (Composition) – Undergraduate: Andrew Barber; Graduate: Susumu Watanabe;
Russ Swanson Outstanding Bandman Award – Dan Iverson;
Tous Scholarships – Kason Fiedler, Sydney McGahan, Ryan Kimball;
Johannes/Hascall Scholarships – Harrison Grasso, Jacob Coughlin;
Hoyt Marching Band Scholarships – Jake Evans, Nick Pavel, Nathan McGahan;
Tony J. Kirkpatrick Memorial Scholarship – Adam Arslan;
Duane and Laurine Zastrow Marching Band Awards – Grayson McGregor, Molly Olander;
Don and Carole Burt Vocal Excellence Scholarship – Karin Berg;
Leesa Crnogorac Scholarship – Madeline Reddel;
Marvella W. Burmester Scholarship – Emma Thomas and Michael O’Brien;
Anne and William L. Porter Award for Creativity in Dance – Kelly Bower;
Ruth Diamond Levinson Dance Award –Gayle Rocz;
F. Pace Woods Award – Madeline Rogers; and
Presser Scholar – Cameron Stussie.
