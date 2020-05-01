UNL names 6 Lincoln students Chancellor's Scholars

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Six students from Lincoln are among 45 graduating seniors who have been named Chancellor's Scholars at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

Chancellor's Scholars are students who have maintained 4.0 grade-point averages on all collegiate work at UNL and elsewhere.

Following are the honored Lincoln students listed with their academic major(s), college(s) and parents' names:

Jordan Case, mathematics and secondary education (mathematics), College of Education and Human Sciences, Todd and Karen Case;

Emily Johnson, political science, Spanish and global studies, College of Arts and Sciences, Todd and Kristi Johnson;

Denis Komissarov, software engineering, College of Engineering, Anatoly Komissarov and Yelena Shulga;

Derek Mikus, finance and accounting, College of Business, Jim and Shelly Mikus;

Scott Olson, supply chain management, College of Business, Darin and Lynnette Olson; and

Jacob Piccini, computer science, College of Arts and Sciences, Tom and Heidi Piccini.

