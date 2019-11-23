The University of Nebraska-Lincoln and Lincoln Public Schools String Project will present its fall concert Monday, Nov. 25 at 6 p.m. in the Park Middle School Auditorium, 855 S. Eighth St.
You have free articles remaining.
Students from throughout Lincoln will perform in the concert, which will be led and conducted by Master Teacher Dottie Ladman and the following String Project teachers who are string students in the UNL Glenn Korff School of Music: Jonah Bennett, Jestin Cam, India Enter, Jacob Hardy, Tori Hartley, Aaron Jaapar and Patrick Knowles. The concert is free and open to the public.