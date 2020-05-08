UNL Jazz Singers ‘fly away’ with DownBeat Award

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Jazz Singers were recently named a winner in the 43rd annual DownBeat Student Music Awards. The Jazz Singers are winners in the Large Vocal Jazz Ensemble Undergraduate College Outstanding Performances category.

Established in 1976, the DownBeat Awards are considered the most prestigious awards in jazz education.

Directed by David von Kampen, the Jazz Singers submitted only live, unedited recordings from fall semester concerts at Kimball Recital Hall. The recordings included "Groovin' Hard," arranged by Dave Barduhn; von Kampen’s arrangements of "Fly Away Birdie," which featured soloist Stefanie Vanderbeek; and "Maria Walks Amid the Thorn," an unaccompanied Advent carol “that blurs the line between jazz and chamber choir style,” according to von Kampen.

“I like that these three selections have a broad stylistic range, and they really show off all the different things the group does well,” von Kampen said.

Jazz Singers this year included Casey Allen, Halley Benjamin, Matthew Carter, Justin Eisenbeis, Noah Floersch, Michael Golden, Tess Jisa, Matthew Lowe, Elias Lozada, Greyson McCown, Olivia McCown, Madeline Reddel, Erik Skoog, Maddy Stark and Vanderbeek. The rhythm section was Andrew Wray on drums and Christian Chesanek on bass.

Vanderbeek was also honored individually as Outstanding Beginning Soloist in “Fly Away Birdie.” She is a junior Advertising and Public Relations major at UNL with minors in history, computer science and music technology. The “Fly Award Birdie” performance can be seen at https://youtu.be/UwPye7Z-izM.

