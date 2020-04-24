UNL inducts 2020-21 members of Innocents Society, Mortar Board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Forty-one University of Nebraska–Lincoln students were recently inducted into Mortar Board and the Innocents Society based on their outstanding scholarship, leadership and service to the university and community.

One of the longest-standing university traditions, Ivy Day, was reformatted this year to a virtual ceremony.

The 2020-21 presidents of the societies are Erika Swenson of Blair for Mortar Board and Jared Long of Beloit, Kansas, for the Innocents Society.

The Innocents Society inducts 13 new members each spring, with selection based on leadership, academic achievement and service to the university and greater community. The Innocents Society was founded in 1903 to promote the spirit of the university and is the chancellor's senior honorary. It is uniquely Nebraskan.

New members of Mortar Board are tapped into the Black Masque Chapter each spring by Mortar Boarders wearing black masks and robes. The 28 new members were selected on the basis of advancing scholarship, leadership and service.