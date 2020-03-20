UNL honors 2 Lincolnites with Student Luminary Awards

Two Lincolnites are among 10 University of Nebraska-Lincoln students honored with Luminary Awards for their exceptional leadership and commitment to improving campus life.
The awards, which are presented annually to eight undergraduate and two graduate students, were announced during a campus reception March 13. Those selected demonstrate a significant and active commitment to inclusion, are advocates for positive change, initiate activities that help every UNL student feel valued, strive for personal well-being and model academic excellence inside and outside the classroom.
Each student was nominated by faculty or staff members on campus and will receive $1,000.
Lincolnites receiving the award are:
MADISON MILLER
With the aim of forming a community for other first-generation students like her, Miller, a senior chemical engineering major, created Nebraska’s First-Gen registered student organization. She has also served as a peer mentor for the university’s First Husker program.
In her free time, she serves as a tutor for several STEM courses at the Study Stops held in the evenings at Love North Commons.
JAKE PICCINI
A senior computer science and management major, Piccini splits his time between a variety of campus organizations. He is the president of Spectrum, Nebraska's LGBTQA+ student organization, and coordinates educational and social programming as part of his role. One of those events is the homecoming Rainbow Ball, which he started two years ago.
Piccini also serves on the executive boards of oSTEM and the Kauffman Residents Association, where he is a wing representative and cultural committee chair.