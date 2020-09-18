UNL concert to celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Graduate students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Glenn Korff School of Music (GKSOM) will celebrate Beethoven’s 250th birthday with a concert of youthful and lesser-known works by the master at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28.

Due to the pandemic, no live audiences are allowed in any of GKSOM's recital halls, but a majority of performances will be live webcast. Tune in to https://arts.unl.edu/music to see and hear the live music.

Five pieces on the program include four works with WoO numbers, or works without opus numbers, which were composed generally before Beethoven began using opus numbers to identify his compositions. A quartet of trombones, a duo for viola and cello, a solo piano piece, three “Irish” songs, and a movement of a violin sonata will follow a brief presentation by GKSOM Professor Emeritus Pamela Starr on the life of Beethoven.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0