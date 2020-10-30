 Skip to main content
UNL Chamber Singers in concert Nov. 5
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Glenn Korff School of Music Chamber Singers will present an eclectic mix, including cathedral-inspired music and contemporary work by composers from underrepresented communities in choral music, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7:30 p.m. from Kimball Recital Hall.

Dale Trumbore’s “In the Middle” is about how time moves quickly and escapes us. However, she masterfully sets the text of Barbara Crooker in a lyrical way that reminds you to stop and take time to enjoy what is happening around you before it’s gone. Finally, the virtual audience can participate in a song from home.

There will be no in-person audience. The Webcast link is https://go.unl.edu/chambersingers.

