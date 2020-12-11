UNL alum to present '2020 - Press Fast Forward'

Joan Janis, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate, says she is thrilled to be back (virtually) in Nebraska where she will present "2020 - Press Fast Forward" during the virtual Christmas party of Toastmasters Club 1761 in Lincoln.

Janis got her start in Toastmasters and now presents across the country as a keynote speaker and seminar leader. In the Denver area where she is based, Janis is a speech coach.

The public is invited to hear Janis present at no charge. Join in on Wednesday, Dec. 16, at 12:05 p.m. using the ZOOM link: https://zoom.us/j/816328522 Meeting ID: 816 328 522 Pass Code: 891 494.

Janis's website can be viewed at www.JoanJanis.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0