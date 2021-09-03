Universal Dance Academy fares well at Midwest Nationals in Branson, Missouri

Universal Dance Academy attended the Spotlight Dance Cup 2021 Midwest Nationals in Branson, Missouri, June 20-26, competing against 38 other studios from across the country. Dancing through the pandemic, UDA dancers spent their season training in masks, but that did not slow down their rigorous training together and via Zoom.
“It was a great way to end a crazy year,” said UDA studio owner Vivian Ball as she accepted the final award with co-owner Angela Beery at the Spotlight Dance Cup Midwest finals: the National Sweepstakes Studio Award, given to the studio with the highest-scoring Diamonds at the national event. “It was such a big honor after 26 years of training Lincoln’s dancers,” added Beery.
Ball and Beery took a large number of their team members to compete and enroll in classes; a select number of their dancers were in the Elite Performance of the Final Extravaganza.
Repertory, Hip Hop
UDA’s Repertory performance team was named the Ruby 2nd Overall National Champion among all competing studios, performing “The Greatest Showman” with full stage set and lighting as part of their Broadway Musical Theater-type performance. This team won first place at three Omaha competitions last year and one second place. The dance is an eight-minute piece that condenses the movie into a complete performance, giving the students an opportunity to learn the Broadway life. “The Greatest Showman” was choreographed by Vivian Ball, Angela Beery and Macy Behrens.
UDA’s Teen Line Hip Hop Group performed “Kash,” choreographed by Rex Kline from Los Angeles, and won Diamond 1st Overall National Champion honors. Members were Addison Hasenpflug, Addyson Huss, Alexis Leuty, Aliyah Soliz, Arianuna Tafoya, Asher Gooding, Beaudree Ball, Caitlyn Kleinschmit, David Cox, Ella Jirovsky, Emalie Fischer, Hadley Kerner, Hailey Taylor, Haylee Schlender, Hudson Beery, Isaac Lollman, Josslynn Skala, Kamarie Jenkins, Lexie Gibson, Linsey Larson, Maya Conrad, Paxton Beery and Sidney Stephan.
National Spotlight titles
Three UDA dancers won national titles for Spotlight. Each danced a solo, did an interview and learned a dance to be performed and judged.
Beaudree Ball won National Mr. Spotlight with his tap solo “False Confidence.” He is a ninth-grader at Lincoln Southeast High School.
Addison Hasenpflug won National Miss Spotlight with her lyrical solo “For All We Know.” She is a 10th-grader at Lincoln North Star.
Hudson Beery was runner-up for Miss Spotlight. Hudson is an 11th-grader at Lincoln Southwest High School.
Only four dances from the competition are chosen to recompete. UDA was honored to place two of its teen elites in the final extravaganza.
Universal’s Teen small jazz group performed “Earned It” – choreographed and trained by Vivian Ball – and received the Diamond 1st Overall Elite National Champion award. Group members were Addison Hasenpflug, Addyson Huss, Haylee Schlender, Hudson Beery and Lexie Gibson. These dancers competed against all Elite teen small groups.
The second teen small group in the final extravaganza was “Teach Me,” a lyrical piece choregraphed by Angela Beery, which was named the Emerald 3rd Overall National Champion. Dancers included Beaudree Ball, Hudson Beery, Paxton Beery, Addison Hasenpflug, Addison Huss, Lexi Gibson and Haylee Schlender.
Universal’s Junior Elite team performed “Coming to You,” choreographed by Vivian Ball, and received Emerald 3rd Overall National Champion honors. Dancers included Alexis Leuty, Emalie Fischer, Everlee Cheney, Jorie Goings, Ella Jirovsky, Josselyn Skala, Maddison Mattson and Mckenna Svoboda. UDA’s second Junior Elite team in the finals was “Wait for Now,” a lyrical small group choreographed by Angela Beery that received the Sapphire 4th Overall National Champion award. Dancers were Kamarie Jenkins, McKinzey Lile, Hadley Kerner, Hailey Taylor and Sidney Stephan.
UDA instructors cited all of their duos and trios who made the finals, facing very strong competition in the Elite category. The senior lyrical trio “Take Care,” choreographed by Angela Beery, received Diamond 1st Overall National Champion honors in the Senior duo/trio division. Dancers included Hudson Beery, Addison Hasenpflug and Lexie Gibson.
UDA had two teen duo/trios make the finals. Ruby 2nd National Champion honors went to a tap duo by Hudson Beery and Paxton Beery titled “Imagine,” choreographed by Nick Dinicolangelo. UDA’s duo/trio received the Emerald 3rd Overall award with a tap dance “Now or Never,” danced by Beaudree Ball and Paxton Beery and choreographed by Vivian Ball.
Elite Solo results
Universal’s Elite Solo dancers each competed against 80 or more contestants and made it to the finals. Results:
Senior dancer Hudson Beery, Emerald 3rd Overall with her tap solo “Time,” choreographed by Nic Dinicolangelo; Addison Hasenpflug, Sapphire 4th Overall with her Senior lyrical dance “For All We Know,” choreographed by Vivian Ball; Teen dancer Paxton Beery, Diamond 1st Overall National Champion in the teen division of national with “The Groove,” choreographed by Rex Kline; Ruby 2nd Overall National Champion was Beaudree Ball with tap solo, “False Confidence,” choreographed by Lillian Ball; Emerald 3rd Overall National Champion was Addyson Huss with a lyrical piece, “No Witnesses,” choreographed by Vivian Ball.
One of UDA’s petite elite dancers, Ella Jirvosky was named the Sapphire 4th Overall National Champion with her jazz solo “Fabulous,” choreographed by Vivian Ball.
Intermediates
“Universal was very proud to have so many Intermediate team members do just as well as the Elite members of the team,” UDA announced.
Winning Teen Duo/Trio Diamond National Champion honors went to the contemporary duo “Wait For You,” danced by Linsey Larson and Kaylyn Rosecrans; Ruby 2nd Over-all was the jazz trio “Size,” danced by Linsey Larson, Kaylyn Rosecrans and Ella Bokma, choreographed by Vivian Ball; Petite jazz duo/trio of “Love Man” was the Diamond 1st Overall National Champion, choreographed by Angela Beery, dancers - Asher Gooding, Sophia Twohig and Zoey Barnhart; Petite Ruby 2nd Overall was a jazz trio, “Devil in Disguise,” danced by Kai Gooding, Kendall Fischer and Sophia Punteney; Intermediate Junior Soloist Jorie Goings danced a lyrical solo, “Walking Through,” choreographed by Angela Beery, and received the Ruby 2nd Overall.