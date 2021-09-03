Universal Dance Academy fares well at Midwest Nationals in Branson, Missouri

Universal Dance Academy attended the Spotlight Dance Cup 2021 Midwest Nationals in Branson, Missouri, June 20-26, competing against 38 other studios from across the country. Dancing through the pandemic, UDA dancers spent their season training in masks, but that did not slow down their rigorous training together and via Zoom.

“It was a great way to end a crazy year,” said UDA studio owner Vivian Ball as she accepted the final award with co-owner Angela Beery at the Spotlight Dance Cup Midwest finals: the National Sweepstakes Studio Award, given to the studio with the highest-scoring Diamonds at the national event. “It was such a big honor after 26 years of training Lincoln’s dancers,” added Beery.

Ball and Beery took a large number of their team members to compete and enroll in classes; a select number of their dancers were in the Elite Performance of the Final Extravaganza.

Repertory, Hip Hop