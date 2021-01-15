 Skip to main content
United Way Helping Hands Auction underway
United Way Women in Philanthropy is hosting its first ever all-virtual Helping Hands Auction titled "Around the World from Your Couch." Auction bidding began Jan. 4 and will close Thursday, Jan. 28 with a virtual live program at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in our community, and also will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) International-Nebraska.

Silent, super silent and live auction bidding will be available. If you have a sweet tooth, keep an eye out for the desserts section! Tickets will also be available to purchase for a drawing to win a trip to Cancun.

For more information, see www.unitedwaylincoln.org.

