United Way Helping Hands Auction Jan. 4-28

United Way Women in Philanthropy will host its first ever all-virtual Helping Hands Auction titled "Around the World from Your Couch." Auction bidding will begin Monday, Jan. 4, and close Jan. 28 with a virtual live program at 6 p.m.

Proceeds will provide diapers and winter clothing for children and families in our community, and also will benefit the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) International-Nebraska.

Silent, super silent and live auction bidding will be available. If you have a sweet tooth, keep an eye out for the desserts section! Tickets will also be available to purchase for a drawing to win a trip to Cancun.

For more information, see www.unitedwaylincoln.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0