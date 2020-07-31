UN official/NPO founder Hahn to receive 2020 Sower Award

Hahn sees her recent return home to her beloved Nebraska as her "best decision ever.” With the influence of her journalist mother, Grayce Hahn Burney, she was determined to give back to her state by founding the Malaika Foundation (www.malaikafoundation.org), a recipient of HN grants, which has a mission to build a greater understanding of peoples and countries throughout the world and enhance global education in Nebraska schools and communities. Over the past 20 years, the Malaika Foundation has organized educational workshops throughout Nebraska for 3,000 teachers and provided 68 fellowships to teachers and students to study abroad on five continents.

Hahn has donated African art to Metropolitan Community College in Omaha, the Kenneth Morrison Cancer Center in Hastings, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln, Wayne State College, and the public schools and libraries in Lexington.

Upon moving to Lincoln, Hahn became a member of Downtown Lincoln Rotary Club #14.

With an educational background that includes a B.A. from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, an M.A. from Ohio State University, and an M.P.A. and Ed.D from Harvard University, Hahn has also received honorary doctorates from UNL and Nebraska Wesleyan.