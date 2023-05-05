The Old Avoca Schoolhouse in Avoca, Nebraska, will stream three online Ukrainian music workshops for soprano recorder players, alto recorder players, fiddlers, violists, cellists, bassists and mandolinists.

The workshops will be on Tuesday, May 9, at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 10, at 10 a.m.; and Friday, May 12, at 7 p.m. Different tunes will be played at each session.

Tunes from the “Ukrainian Fiddling Tunes for Two” series will be played and discussed. A treble clef version of the sheet music for the tunes being played will be displayed on the screen during the workshop.

Preregistration is required. The cost for each workshop is $10. The cost of each optional book is $15 (includes shipping if ordered with workshop registration).

For more information and to register, go to https://greenblattandseay.com/workshops_ukrainian.shtml.