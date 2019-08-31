As part of U-Stop’s Kicks it Back to the Community program, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lincoln/Lancaster County will receive September’s charitable donations.
Throughout September, all U-Stop locations in Lincoln will contain a coin receptacle for customers to donate directly to the Boys & Girls Clubs. On top of collecting donations, U-Stop will donate 2 cents per gallon sold during the weekend of Sept. 13-15 directly to the organization.
Mark Whitehead, president of Whitehead Oil Co., believes this program will raise critical awareness.
“The Boys & Girls Club is a critical part of the community, and our partnership for U-Stop’s Kicks it Back to the Community program is just our way of supporting organizations that have a positive impact on the community," Whitehead said. "For the month of August, we partnered with the Boy Scouts of America and were able to raise thousands of dollars to support them. We’re hoping to do the same for the Boys & Girls Club.”
Boys & Girls Clubs Executive Director Michelle Birkel said she is grateful for the partnership with U-Stop.
“We are so lucky to have partners in the community willing to show their support for the club," Birkel said. "U-Stop is a staple of the Lincoln community, and we are thrilled to partner with them for the U-Stop Kicks it Back to the Community program. The club serves over 2,000 Lincoln area students, and we are constantly growing. We hope to keep partnering with Lincoln organizations to continue providing great opportunities for Lincoln’s youth in the future."
Those looking to participate in September can go to u-stop.com to find the nearest U-Stop location.