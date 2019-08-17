Suzanne Tyrrell, president for Lincoln South Rotary, was recently named Outstanding Club President by Rotary District 5650 Governor Julie O'Hara.
The Rotary District 5650 governor selects one president for the award annually from among all presidents of all 41 clubs in the district. The clubs range in size from small to large and are located in Lincoln, Omaha and other communities in eastern Nebraska and southwest Iowa.
In naming Tyrrell as outstanding president, O'Hara noted several leadership qualities. Those included her leadership in a nonprofit organization, professionalism, involvement in leadership training and development in the club and district, supporting a new Rotary Club in Lincoln, and expanding the diverse membership of Lincoln South Rotary Club.
Rotary International is a volunteer organization of business and professional leaders who provide humanitarian service and help to build goodwill and peace in the world. Approximately 1.2 million Rotary Club members belong to 33,000 Rotary Clubs in more than 200 countries and geographical areas. To learn more, see lincolnsouthrotary.org.