'Two Women, Two Visions' show at Gallery 9

In June, Gallery 9 will feature the work of member-artist Gretchen Olberding and guest/former member Rachel Smith.

Their show, “Two Women, Two Visions,” will showcase Olberding's hand-sculpted animal spirit shamans, as well as new enameled jewelry and pastel paintings of landscapes. Smith will show her newest work in abstract painting.

Their “two visions” diverge with Olberding's work invoking a spiritual response to nature, while Smith's reminds one of the sharp, yet blended, edges of the cityscape.

In addition to the featured show, members will present their recent works culminating from self-isolating for the past couple of months.

While there is no opening reception for this show, Gallery 9 will be open every Friday and Saturday in June from noon to 5 p.m. The gallery is also open by appointment. Virtual tours and individual artwork can be seen on gallerynine.com, Instagram and Gallery 9's Facebook page. Check there for any changes in hours.

Please respect all members and guests by wearing a mask. Gallery Nine will follow the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health directives for re-opening.

Free parking is available on Saturdays in the lot behind the Gallery.

